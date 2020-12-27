BlackRock Inc. Purchases 731,314 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,069,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in XpresSpa Group were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 200.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 56,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $85,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XSPA stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $8.82.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA).

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.