BlackRock Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 173,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,389 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,716.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.70 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.