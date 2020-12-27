BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.00

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $9.29. BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 1,594,194 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$9.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10.

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$357.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$322.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) news, Director John Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.17, for a total transaction of C$3,442,037.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,225,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,231,530.38.

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

