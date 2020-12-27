Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,519.99 or 0.99860614 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028668 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00395056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.41 or 0.00484109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00143443 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

