Bitball Treasure Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $60.65 million and approximately $258,485.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for approximately $134.77 or 0.00494929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00049669 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00114597 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000153 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000124 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010288 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

