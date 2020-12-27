BitBall (BTB) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBall Token Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

