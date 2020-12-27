BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.19, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. BioTelemetry’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 693.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

