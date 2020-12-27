Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 10.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

