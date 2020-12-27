Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.
NASDAQ BILI opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $90.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 10.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.
