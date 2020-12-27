BidaskClub Upgrades Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to “Buy”

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

MIME stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total transaction of $161,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,404.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $215,370.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,618.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,179 shares of company stock worth $12,693,087. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

