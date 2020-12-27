BidaskClub Upgrades Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to “Buy”

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $958.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.28 and a beta of 0.98. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $72.30.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.