BidaskClub Upgrades Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) to Sell

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CERN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Cerner stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Cerner has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 394,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,122,000 after acquiring an additional 183,130 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Cerner by 5.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,589,000 after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cerner by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

