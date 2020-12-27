BidaskClub Upgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to “Strong-Buy”

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

