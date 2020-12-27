BidaskClub Lowers Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.