BidaskClub Lowers Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth $320,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Navient by 464.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 516,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 6,742.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 896,695 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

