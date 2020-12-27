BidaskClub Lowers Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $799.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

