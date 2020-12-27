BidaskClub Lowers Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -948.05, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $359,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 15,258,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,382,000 after acquiring an additional 251,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $87,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

