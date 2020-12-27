BidaskClub Downgrades Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PKOH. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $380.37 million, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

