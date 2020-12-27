BidaskClub Downgrades Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

IEP stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.96). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.69%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -152.96%.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn bought 202,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.32 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,024.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,024.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 90.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 11.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

