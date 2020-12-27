BidaskClub Downgrades Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFR. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

