BidaskClub Downgrades Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.88.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

