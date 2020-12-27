BidaskClub Downgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.91.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,403,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5,527.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 618,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.