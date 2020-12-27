Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,732 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,108,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 84,745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ATMP opened at $11.85 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

