Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $113.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average is $100.26. Balchem has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $114.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 104.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Balchem by 175.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

