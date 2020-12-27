AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.83.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,077.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

