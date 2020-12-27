Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.53 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $14.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $176.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.20. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,988. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,288,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $1,386,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

