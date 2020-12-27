Aurora (AOA) Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $503,979.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00041054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00281227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015014 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

