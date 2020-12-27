Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $24.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 3,581,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

