Aurania Resources Ltd. (ARU.V) (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Aurania Resources Ltd. (ARU.V) (CVE:ARU) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.18. Approximately 19,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 37,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Aurania Resources Ltd. (ARU.V) Company Profile (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

