Attila (ATT) Market Capitalization Reaches $55.67 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Attila has a total market capitalization of $55.67 million and approximately $511,444.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Attila has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Attila token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00045995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00287965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Attila

Attila (ATT) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

Attila Token Trading

Attila can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.