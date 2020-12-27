Atheios Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $18,493.73 and approximately $22.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

