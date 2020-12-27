ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 79.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $546,575.46 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 92.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

