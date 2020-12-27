At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $494.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to post $494.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $481.20 million. At Home Group reported sales of $397.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 11,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $256,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,550. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 512,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $16.06 on Friday. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

