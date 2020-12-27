Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.99). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($2.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of ASMB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 496,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,941. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $204.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.66. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.