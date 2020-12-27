Asian Fintech Price Reaches $0.0052 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. In the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00120685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.00594691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00147636 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00321173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00083361 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

