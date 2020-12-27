ARYA Sciences Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) Trading Up 0.9%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 452,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,000.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.