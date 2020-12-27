Argentum Trading Down 32.8% Over Last Week (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

