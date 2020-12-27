Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to “Sell” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARCT. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.71.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 3.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,656,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,232 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 761,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 727,354 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,072,000 after acquiring an additional 577,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after acquiring an additional 537,963 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

