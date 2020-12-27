Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $29.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth $119,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 128.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 58.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. 700,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Arconic has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

