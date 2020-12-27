AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,721 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 184.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. 140166 raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Steven Madden stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

