AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 17,328 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,081 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of First Foundation worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Foundation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $7,709,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 47,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $891.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.51.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

