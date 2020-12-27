AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 214.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Bancorp worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Bancorp by 513.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC opened at $33.51 on Friday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.19 million. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBNC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,192.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

