Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $118.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth about $91,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

