Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 315.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

