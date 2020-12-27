Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.97.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $131.97. 54,930,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,168,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.