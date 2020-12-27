Apollon Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Apollon has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Apollon has a market capitalization of $43,874.25 and approximately $11.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.