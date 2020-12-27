Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APEMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:APEMY remained flat at $$40.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 615. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.12. Aperam has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.10 million. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

