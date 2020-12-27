Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APEMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.
OTCMKTS:APEMY remained flat at $$40.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 615. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.12. Aperam has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
Featured Story: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.