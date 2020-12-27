Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.29.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $308.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.62. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,334 shares of company stock worth $4,832,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Anthem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

