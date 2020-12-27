AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $42.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AU traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 650,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,548. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

