Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.75

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $115.75 and traded as high as $122.60. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) shares last traded at $120.40, with a volume of 192,569 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.26 million and a PE ratio of -17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.