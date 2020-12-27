Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.